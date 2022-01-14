Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Jacksonville 58-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Jacksonville 58-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-15 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared over Jacksonville when the fourth quarter began 50-19.

In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap

