Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Jacksonville 58-25

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Jacksonville 58-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-15 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared over Jacksonville when the fourth quarter began 50-19.
In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
