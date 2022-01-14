Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Jacksonville 58-25

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Jacksonville 58-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-15 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared over Jacksonville when the fourth quarter began 50-19.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.