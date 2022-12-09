Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Springfield Southeast 68-30

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't tinker with Springfield Southeast, scoring a 68-30 result in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Springfield Southeast 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 42-14 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 62-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-3 advantage in the frame.