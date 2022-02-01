Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out victory on Decatur Eisenhower 63-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trucked Decatur Eisenhower on the road to a 63-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.
The Cyclones jumped in front of the Panthers 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' shooting moved to a 27-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
The Cyclones' leverage showed as they carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
