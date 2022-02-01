Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out victory on Decatur Eisenhower 63-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trucked Decatur Eisenhower on the road to a 63-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.

The Cyclones jumped in front of the Panthers 11-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting moved to a 27-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Cyclones' leverage showed as they carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.