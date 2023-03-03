Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stretched out and finally snapped Decatur MacArthur to earn a 75-62 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 3.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur played in a 55-53 game on March 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on Feb. 24 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.