Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes over Springfield Southeast 47-34

No quarter was granted as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blunted Springfield Southeast's plans 47-34 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Springfield Southeast 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense jumped to a 24-11 lead over Springfield Southeast at the intermission.

The Cyclones' edge showed as they carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.