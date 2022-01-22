Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes over Springfield Southeast 47-34

No quarter was granted as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blunted Springfield Southeast's plans 47-34 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Springfield Southeast 13-10 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense jumped to a 24-11 lead over Springfield Southeast at the intermission.
The Cyclones' edge showed as they carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. For a full recap, click here.
