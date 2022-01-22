 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes over Springfield Southeast 47-34

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blunted Springfield Southeast's plans 47-34 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Springfield Southeast 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense jumped to a 24-11 lead over Springfield Southeast at the intermission.

The Cyclones' edge showed as they carried a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears unrestricted free agents to pay or replace

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears unrestricted free agents to pay or replace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News