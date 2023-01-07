 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes over St. Louis Christian Brothers 74-62

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trucked St. Louis Christian Brothers on the road to a 74-62 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.

Recently on December 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Romeoville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

