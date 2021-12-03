Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts an offensive performance on Quincy Notre Dame 66-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Quincy Notre Dame 66-42 on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped on top in front of Quincy Notre Dame 23-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' offense moved to a 37-32 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved over Quincy Notre Dame 45-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
