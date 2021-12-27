Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rains all over Normal Calvary Christian 79-32

 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Normal Calvary Christian 79-32 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 20-10 advantage over Normal Calvary Christian through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting stormed to a 42-17 lead over Normal Calvary Christian at the half.

The Cyclones' force showed as they carried a 71-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For more, click here.

