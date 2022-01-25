Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin responds to adversity to top Springfield Lanphier 65-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Springfield Lanphier 65-48 on Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Lions showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.
The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Cyclones.
The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.
