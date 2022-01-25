 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin responds to adversity to top Springfield Lanphier 65-48

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Springfield Lanphier 65-48 on Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Lions showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.

The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Cyclones.

The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur MacArthur on January 11 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News