Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin responds to adversity to top Springfield Lanphier 65-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Springfield Lanphier 65-48 on Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Lions showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.

The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Cyclones.

The Lions enjoyed a 37-36 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.