 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides the rough off Decatur MacArthur 72-58

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin had its hands full but finally brushed off Decatur MacArthur 72-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur faced off on March 4, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Romeoville and Decatur MacArthur took on Quincy on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News