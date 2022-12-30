 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides the rough off Romeoville 57-41

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin will take its 57-41 victory over Romeoville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-7 advantage over Romeoville through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 33-20 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Romeoville climbed back to within 43-32.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 14-9 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

