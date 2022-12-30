Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides the rough off Romeoville 57-41

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin will take its 57-41 victory over Romeoville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-7 advantage over Romeoville through the first quarter.
The Cyclones fought to a 33-20 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Romeoville climbed back to within 43-32.
The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 14-9 in the last stanza.
