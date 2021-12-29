Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls like thunder over Rockford Lutheran 67-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-33 win over Rockford Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Rockford Lutheran 15-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped to a 27-18 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

The Cyclones' reign showed as they carried a 58-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

