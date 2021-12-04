Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls like thunder over Springfield Lanphier 61-40

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield Lanphier during a 61-40 blowout on December 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Lanphier 9-2 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a meager 31-18 gap over Springfield Lanphier at the half.

The Cyclones pulled ahead of the Lions 51-25 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.