Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls like thunder over Springfield Lanphier 61-40

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield Lanphier during a 61-40 blowout on December 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Lanphier 9-2 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a meager 31-18 gap over Springfield Lanphier at the half.
The Cyclones pulled ahead of the Lions 51-25 as the fourth quarter started.
