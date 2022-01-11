 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin smashes through Normal University 53-32

  • 0

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked superb in beating Normal University, but no autographs please after its 53-32 victory on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 4, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

The Cyclones took charge in front of the Pioneers 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin kept a 26-15 half margin at Normal University's expense.

The Cyclones stomped on over the Pioneers when the fourth quarter began 44-20.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nagy fired as Bears head coach

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nagy fired as Bears head coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News