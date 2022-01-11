Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin smashes through Normal University 53-32

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked superb in beating Normal University, but no autographs please after its 53-32 victory on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 4, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
The Cyclones took charge in front of the Pioneers 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin kept a 26-15 half margin at Normal University's expense.
The Cyclones stomped on over the Pioneers when the fourth quarter began 44-20.
