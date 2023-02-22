Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolled past Springfield for a comfortable 72-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 13-9 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 33-16 advantage at halftime over the Senators.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 50-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Senators 22-8 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield squared off with Feb. 23, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Chatham Glenwood . Click here for a recap. Springfield took on Rochester on Feb. 18 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.