 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tackles Decatur Eisenhower 67-36

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 67-36 explosion on Decatur Eisenhower on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 10, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Riverton on December 11 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

The Cyclones darted in front of the Panthers 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting darted to a 22-21 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower were engaged in an immense affair at 45-25 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears players prepare without practicing

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears players prepare without practicing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News