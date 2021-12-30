 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes down El Paso-Gridley 67-45

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't tinker around with El Paso-Gridley. A 67-45 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 14-11 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 30-24 lead over the Titans at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's dominance showed as it carried a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News