Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes down El Paso-Gridley 67-45

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't tinker around with El Paso-Gridley. A 67-45 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 14-11 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped to a 30-24 lead over the Titans at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's dominance showed as it carried a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

