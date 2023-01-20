Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes down Miami Norland 72-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned in a thorough domination of Miami Norland 72-52 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Miami Norland 22-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones opened a giant 43-24 gap over the Vikings at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 65-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Cyclones skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
