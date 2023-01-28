Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes down Springfield Lanphier 69-33

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Springfield Lanphier 69-33 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier played in a 63-57 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 20 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.