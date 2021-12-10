Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes down Springfield Southeast 67-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Southeast 67-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 14-4 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.
The Cyclones registered a 29-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.
The third quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 44-32 lead over Springfield Southeast.
In recent action on December 4, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on December 4 at Springfield Lanphier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
