 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin takes down Springfield Southeast 67-36

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Southeast 67-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 14-4 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 29-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

The third quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 44-32 lead over Springfield Southeast.

In recent action on December 4, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on December 4 at Springfield Lanphier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News