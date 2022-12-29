Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thwarts Wheaton-Warrenville South's quest 58-41

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South 58-41 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 15-8 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South.
The Cyclones opened a meager 31-20 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 46-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.
