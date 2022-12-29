 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thwarts Wheaton-Warrenville South's quest 58-41

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South 58-41 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 15-8 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South.

The Cyclones opened a meager 31-20 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 46-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eastern Illinois women's basketball wins against Lindenwood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News