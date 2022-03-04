Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Decatur MacArthur 55-53

Bonus basketball saw Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin use the extra time to top Decatur MacArthur 55-53 on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on February 25 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 17-16 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over the Cyclones.
Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 42-41 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 10-8 scoring edge over the Generals.
