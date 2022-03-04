Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Decatur MacArthur 55-53

Bonus basketball saw Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin use the extra time to top Decatur MacArthur 55-53 on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 17-16 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over the Cyclones.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a 42-41 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 10-8 scoring edge over the Generals.

