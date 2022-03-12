Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wraps up unforgettable victory over Metamora 53-50

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could topple Metamora 53-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Metamora after the first quarter.
The Cyclones kept an 18-17 halftime margin at the Redbirds' expense.
Metamora took the lead 34-27 to start the fourth quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-4 stretch over the final period.
