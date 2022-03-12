 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wraps up unforgettable victory over Metamora 53-50

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could topple Metamora 53-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on March 7 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on East St. Louis in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Metamora after the first quarter.

The Cyclones kept an 18-17 halftime margin at the Redbirds' expense.

Metamora took the lead 34-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-4 stretch over the final period.

