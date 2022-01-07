Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's convoy passes Decatur MacArthur 84-69

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Decatur MacArthur 84-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

In recent action on December 29, Decatur MacArthur faced off against O'Fallon Township and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on El Paso-Gridley on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Decatur MacArthur 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' shooting breathed fire to a 48-33 lead over the Generals at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 66-48 bulge over Decatur MacArthur as the fourth quarter began.

