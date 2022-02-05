Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's determined rally upends Normal Community West 69-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 69-52 win over Normal Community West in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.
In recent action on January 29, Normal Community West faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over the Cyclones at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a modest 28-26 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
The Cyclones jumped over the Wildcats 43-42 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.