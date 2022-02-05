Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's determined rally upends Normal Community West 69-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 69-52 win over Normal Community West in Illinois boys basketball action on February 5.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over the Cyclones at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a modest 28-26 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Cyclones jumped over the Wildcats 43-42 heading to the fourth quarter.

