Springfield put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Rochester in a 58-48 decision on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 14-9 lead over Rochester.

The Rockets bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 29-26.

Rochester took the lead 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.

The Senators rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rockets 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

