Springfield soars over Alton 55-27

Springfield's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-27 win over Alton at Springfield High on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Senators moved in front of the Red Birds 8-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators' shooting pulled ahead to a 28-8 lead over the Red Birds at halftime.

The Senators' command showed as they carried a 38-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

