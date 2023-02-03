The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Springfield Southeast didn't mind, dispatching Jacksonville 64-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Southeast opened with a 12-5 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 33-21 half margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Jacksonville drew within 45-37 in the third quarter.

The Crimsons closed the lead with a 20-19 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Jacksonville squared off with December 14, 2021 at Jacksonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Jacksonville faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Springfield Southeast took on Springfield Lanphier on January 26 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.