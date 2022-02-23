Springfield Southeast collects victory over Charleston 66-56

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Southeast trumped Charleston 66-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Spartans' offense darted to a 32-21 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Springfield Southeast's leverage showed as it carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Springfield Southeast withstood Charleston's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on February 15, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Charleston took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 9 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
