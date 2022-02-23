Springfield Southeast collects victory over Charleston 66-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Southeast trumped Charleston 66-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Spartans' offense darted to a 32-21 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Springfield Southeast's leverage showed as it carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Southeast withstood Charleston's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on February 15, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Charleston took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 9 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

