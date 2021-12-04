Springfield Southeast escapes Springfield 52-49

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Southeast passed in a 52-49 victory at Springfield's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 4.
The Senators started on steady ground by forging a 9-2 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Southeast's shooting moved to a 28-27 lead over Springfield at halftime.
Springfield took the lead 32-28 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 24-17 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.