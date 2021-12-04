Springfield Southeast escapes Springfield 52-49

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Southeast passed in a 52-49 victory at Springfield's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 4.

The Senators started on steady ground by forging a 9-2 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's shooting moved to a 28-27 lead over Springfield at halftime.

Springfield took the lead 32-28 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 24-17 margin in the closing period.

