Springfield Southeast knocks out victory on Springfield 62-49

Springfield Southeast tipped and eventually toppled Springfield 62-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast took on Evansville Harrison on January 15 at Evansville Harrison High School. Click here for a recap
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a narrow 23-21 gap over the Senators at the half.
Springfield Southeast and Springfield were engaged in a small affair at 41-34 as the fourth quarter started.
