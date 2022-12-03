 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast survives taut tilt with Springfield 47-39

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Southeast's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield 47-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Southeast drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-17 half margin.

Springfield bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 30-27.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Senators 17-12 in the last stanza.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Springfield faced off on January 21, 2022 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

