Springfield Southeast survives taut tilt with Springfield 47-39

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Southeast's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield 47-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Southeast drew first blood by forging a 12-4 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-17 half margin.

Springfield bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 30-27.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Senators 17-12 in the last stanza.