Springfield Southeast's rally caps fit just right in beating Decatur Eisenhower 77-55

Decatur Eisenhower's quick advantage forced Springfield Southeast to dig down, but it did to earn a 77-55 win Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 1 , Decatur Eisenhower squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Southeast's shooting darted to a 28-23 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.
The Spartans' command showed as they carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.