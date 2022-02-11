Springfield Southeast's rally caps fit just right in beating Decatur Eisenhower 77-55

Decatur Eisenhower's quick advantage forced Springfield Southeast to dig down, but it did to earn a 77-55 win Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's shooting darted to a 28-23 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

The Spartans' command showed as they carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

