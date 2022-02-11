 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Southeast's rally caps fit just right in beating Decatur Eisenhower 77-55

  • 0

Decatur Eisenhower's quick advantage forced Springfield Southeast to dig down, but it did to earn a 77-55 win Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 1 , Decatur Eisenhower squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's shooting darted to a 28-23 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

The Spartans' command showed as they carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How new Bears defensive coordinator views his talent

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How new Bears defensive coordinator views his talent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News