 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield thumps Machesney Park Harlem in punishing decision 73-44

  • 0

Springfield dismissed Machesney Park Harlem by a 73-44 count at Springfield High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 22-19 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The Senators fought to a 37-30 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Springfield moved to a 52-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Senators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-6 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on December 16, Springfield squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News