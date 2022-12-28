Springfield thumps Machesney Park Harlem in punishing decision 73-44

Springfield dismissed Machesney Park Harlem by a 73-44 count at Springfield High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 22-19 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The Senators fought to a 37-30 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Springfield moved to a 52-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Senators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-6 fourth quarter, too.