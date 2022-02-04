Springfield tops Rochester 52-38

Springfield collected a 52-38 victory over Rochester in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.
The first quarter gave the Senators a 14-9 lead over the Rockets.
Springfield's offense moved to a 26-19 lead over Rochester at the intermission.
Springfield's control showed as it carried a 30-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Pana on January 29 at Pana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
