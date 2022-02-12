St. Charles North collects victory over Mahomet-Seymour 69-54

Saddled up and ready to go, St. Charles North spurred past Mahomet-Seymour 69-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.

The North Stars made the first move by forging a 33-22 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

St. Charles North's shooting pulled ahead to a 37-22 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at the intermission.

The North Stars' upper-hand showed as they carried a 59-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

