St. Joseph-Ogden cancels check from Danville 77-60

Saddled up and ready to go, St. Joseph-Ogden spurred past Danville 77-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 16-13 lead over the Vikings.

The Spartans roared over the Vikings when the fourth quarter began 58-38.

Recently on December 7 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

