St. Joseph-Ogden cancels check from Danville 77-60

Saddled up and ready to go, St. Joseph-Ogden spurred past Danville 77-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 16-13 lead over the Vikings.
The Spartans roared over the Vikings when the fourth quarter began 58-38.
Recently on December 7 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
