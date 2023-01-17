St. Joseph-Ogden comes up short in matchup with Fairbury Prairie Central 57-44

Fairbury Prairie Central stretched out and finally snapped St. Joseph-Ogden to earn a 57-44 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.

Fairbury Prairie Central moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Spartans got within 30-21.

Fairbury Prairie Central breathed fire to a 45-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans outpointed the Hawks 15-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.