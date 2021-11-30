St. Joseph-Ogden darts by Cissna Park in easy victory 78-55

St. Joseph-Ogden's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cissna Park 78-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.
The Spartans moved in front of the Timberwolves 21-9 to begin the second quarter.
St. Joseph-Ogden opened a colossal 45-29 gap over Cissna Park at the half.
