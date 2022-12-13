St. Joseph-Ogden denies Danville's challenge 66-55

St. Joseph-Ogden put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Danville in a 66-55 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Danville played in a 77-60 game on December 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Hoopeston and Danville took on Casey-Westfield on December 3 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
