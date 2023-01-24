St. Joseph-Ogden engineers impressive victory over Champaign St. Thomas More 59-28

St. Joseph-Ogden's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Champaign St. Thomas More 59-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 19, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Normal Calvary and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 17 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.