St. Joseph-Ogden hustles by Effingham St. Anthony in victory 55-43

Saddled up and ready to go, St. Joseph-Ogden spurred past Effingham St. Anthony 55-43 at Effingham St. Anthony High on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

