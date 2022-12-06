St. Joseph-Ogden mollywopps Hoopeston 88-41

St. Joseph-Ogden's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hoopeston 88-41 on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Hoopeston squared off with December 7, 2021 at Hoopeston Area High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on November 30, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Georgetown La Salette in a basketball game. For more, click here.
