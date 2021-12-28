St. Joseph-Ogden nips Quincy Notre Dame in scare 43-40

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Joseph-Ogden didn't mind, dispatching Quincy Notre Dame 43-40 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Quincy Notre Dame authored a promising start, taking advantage of St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Quincy Notre Dame came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at half over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-31 lead over the Raiders.

St. Joseph-Ogden fended off Quincy Notre Dame's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.