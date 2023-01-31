St. Joseph-Ogden outlasts Bloomington Central Catholic in topsy-turvy battle 68-55

St. Joseph-Ogden tipped and eventually toppled Bloomington Central Catholic 68-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 27-24 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 31-24 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Bloomington Central Catholic bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 54-48.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.

