St. Joseph-Ogden outlasts Bloomington Central Catholic in topsy-turvy battle 68-55

St. Joseph-Ogden tipped and eventually toppled Bloomington Central Catholic 68-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 27-24 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 31-24 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Bloomington Central Catholic bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 54-48.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic played in a 73-61 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More . Click here for a recap. Bloomington Central Catholic took on Tolono Unity on January 24 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.

