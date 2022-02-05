St. Joseph-Ogden overcomes Pleasant Plains in competitive affair 40-35

A sigh of relief filled the air in St. Joseph-Ogden's locker room after Saturday's 40-35 win against Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 22, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Pleasant Plains took on Winchester West Central Coop on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
The Cardinals moved ahead of the Spartans 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
