 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

St. Joseph-Ogden overcomes Pleasant Plains in competitive affair 40-35

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in St. Joseph-Ogden's locker room after Saturday's 40-35 win against Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.

In recent action on January 22, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Pleasant Plains took on Winchester West Central Coop on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

The Cardinals moved ahead of the Spartans 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What to expect in Bears mock draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What to expect in Bears mock draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News