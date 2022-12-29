St. Joseph-Ogden pockets narrow victory over Rockford Lutheran 72-69

A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Joseph-Ogden's direction just enough to squeeze past Rockford Lutheran 72-69 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
Last season, Rockford Lutheran and St Joseph-Ogden squared off with December 30, 2021 at Rockford Lutheran School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
