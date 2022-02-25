St. Joseph-Ogden pounds out steady beat in win over Tolono Unity 58-50

St. Joseph-Ogden poked just enough holes in Tolono Unity's defense to garner a taut 58-50 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 25.
St. Joseph-Ogden jumped in front of Tolono Unity 13-11 to begin the second quarter.
St. Joseph-Ogden registered a 25-17 advantage at intermission over Tolono Unity.
In recent action on February 15, Tolono Unity faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on February 15 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
