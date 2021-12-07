St. Joseph-Ogden takes victory lap over Hoopeston Area 75-46

St. Joseph-Ogden's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hoopeston Area during a 75-46 blowout on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on November 30, Hoopeston Area faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 1 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
