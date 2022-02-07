 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden tops Bloomington Central Catholic 73-61

No quarter was granted as St. Joseph-Ogden blunted Bloomington Central Catholic's plans 73-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 1, Bloomington Central Catholic squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game.

Bloomington Central Catholic took a 37-36 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden heading to halftime locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 57-50 lead over the Saints.

